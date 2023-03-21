POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team won one of two games against Prairie High in their doubleheader Tuesday, March 21, as the Pirates rallied late to take the opener in an 8-5 victory before settling for the split with a 12-6 loss.
The Pirates came away with their record so far this season at 2-3-1.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 25, at Sunnyside Christian for a Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader.
The Pirates look to build off the split Tuesday.
Trevin Kimble finished the day 6-for-9 with a double for the Pirates while teammate Ollie Severs went 4-for-9 with two doubles and two runs batted in.
The first game saw the Pirates prevail with a tiebreaking three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kimble joined fellow Pomeroy pitchers Brodie Magill and Trace Roberts keeping the Prairie lineup at bay.
"I thought our players played focused and aggressive in this game," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "Kimble pitched a great game, Brodie gave us a good relief and we were able to get a solid close by Trace Roberts.
"All in all, I thought this game showcased our potential."
But the Pirates failed to overcome their five fielding miscues in the second game.
Prairie took advantage, never trailing.
The Pirates plated three runs in the fourth to get as close as 7-4, but Prairie answered the five more in the fifth.
"Numerous errors in the game and a little bit of regression as a team and our focus," Lovgren said. "However, all in all, I was happy with the overall progress our team made in the series."
