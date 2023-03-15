POMEROY — Pomeroy's 2023 high school varsity baseball team opened its season doubleheader split Tuesday, March 14, with Liberty High, of Spangle, Washington, as the Pirates lost the first game in a 19-2 setback before taking the nightcap with a 13-0 rout.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Thursday, March 16, in Asotin as they take on Clarkston High's junior-varsity squad.
Following their season-opening split, the Pirates look to continue improving.
Brodie Magill finished Tuesday with four hits, including two doubles for the Pirates, while teammate Trace Roberts had three hits, including two doubles.
Meanwhile, several Pirates took turn pitching throughout the day.
They only trailed 5-1 heading into the sixth inning when Liberty put together a 14-run rally.
"The game got away from us in the sixth inning, however our approach this game was to use it as an opportunity to rotate in some young pitchers," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "In general, our young guys did a good job throwing strikes. Jett Slusser and Gunner Magill were able to go a couple of innings each.
"In the sixth, we had multiple missed opportunities defensively to help our young pitchers out and did not capitalize on them."
But the Pirates bounced back in the second game.
They had a 13-0 lead through four innings, and action soon ended due to the mercy rule.
"We had a good showing at the mound by Magill, Roberts and Severs," Lovegren said. "They combined for 10 strikeouts and no runs over five innings.
"I was also extremely impressed with our defense as a whole in the second game where we were able to avoid errors."
