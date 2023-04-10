POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team split its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader Monday, April 10, as the Pirates took the opener with a 6-3 victory before Colton handed them a 5-3 loss in the second game.
The Pirates came away with their record so far this season at 4-7-1, their league mark at 2-4.
They are scheduled to next play April 18 in Touchet with their doubleheader starting around 3 p.m.
The Pirates look to build off their hard-fought twin bill Monday.
"We played a solid baseball game 1 today," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "Defensively I think we made some progress. Gunner Magill really came through at shortstop.
"Offensively, Ollie Severs was on at the plate, he went 4-for-4 and really got in a groove hitting. He was not just hitting the ball; he was hitting it hard.
"Brodie Magill and Trevin Kimble were also solid at the plate for us.
"I thought our pitching also came through like it is supposed to. Trevin threw a good game for six innings and Trace Roberts came in closed it neatly.
"All-in-all, I saw our team generally playing good baseball."
But the Pirates ended up with the one victory.
"Game 2 just didn’t work in our favor," Lovgren said. "We played relatively well, and so did Colton.
"Trevin and Ollie were great at the plate. Trace Roberts and Brodie Magill pitched well. The stat that really sticks out to me is that we left a runner on third base 10 out of 14 innings today.
"We just need to get a few more hits deeper in the batting order, a few missed opportunities are the differences in many of our loses this season."
