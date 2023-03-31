POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team settled for a Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader split Friday, March 31, at home as the Pirates rallied in the opener to beat Liberty Christian for a 7-6 win before falling in the second game with a 12-2 rout.
The Pirates came away with their overall record so far this season at 3-6-1.
They are scheduled to next play April 10 when they host Colton for a league doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
The Pirates look to build off the Friday battle.
Ollie Severs and Trace Roberts both finished the day with three hits apiece for the Pirates.
They took the opener with a tremendous seven-inning comeback, erasing a 6-2 deficit, before Liberty Christian dominated the second game.
"Great team win," Pirates coach Kyle Lovgren said. "This was the best baseball we have played all season. Liberty Christian is by far the best team we have faced this season.
"I saw our players keep their focus and composure throughout the game. Brodie Magill came up big for us, making some diving plays in the outfield, relieving Trevin Kimble on the mound and stepping up at the plate.
"A key moment in this game was when Brodie took a hard-hit ball in the ribs while he was on the mound. He was able to pick it up and throw the guy out at first to get out of the inning.
"I think that play showed real grit and rallied his team. We also had guys like Peyton Cannon stepping up and making plays in the outfield.
"Then there was the seventh inning where we were down and we had guys just staying focused and getting on base where Trace Roberts was able to drive in three runs with a hard hit double before Nick Bryson hit his two-strike, two-out walk off single."
But the Pirates had little magic working for them in the second game.
"I think we continued to play better than we have all season in game 2," Lovegren said. "Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way. We had some great plays in the infield. Our defense as a whole was much better on the day."
