ASOTIN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team finished its challenging season-opening week with a setback Saturday, March 18, in Aostin, Washington, as the Pirates were defeated by the Clarkston junior-varsity in a 15-5 loss.
The Pirates came away with their record so far this year at 1-2-1.
"Tough game at the mound for us to start," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "We need to improve our ability as a team to handle small amounts of adversity. We also struggled offensively primarily with paying attention to situations both on the bases and at the plate."
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 21, as they host Prairie, of Cottonwood, Idaho, with the first pitch expected at 2 p.m.
They look to bounce back from a tough loss Saturday.
The Pirates batting lineup finished with all of its hits coming from Trevin Kimble, Brodie Magill, Trace Roberts, Ollie Severs and Nick Bryson — each had one — though Bryson and Kimble both doubled.
But they found themselves in a 7-0 hole after the first inning.
The Pirates rallied to score twice in the top of the second, but Clarkston would up its lead to 15-2 in the home half.
"I see lots of potential with our group, but I am challenging them to push and progress on development fundamentally as well as in effort," Lovgren said.
