SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader Saturday, March 25, as the Pirates fell to Sunnyside Christian twice with 7-6 and 5-2 setbacks.
The Pirates finished the day with their record so far this season at 2-5-1.
"It was a disappointing doubleheader from the scoreboard," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "However, we are starting to see some serious progress among our team. In four games this week, we have tallied 37 hits.
"The additional hits have started to come from guys deeper in the lineup. We have also had Trevin Kimble having a career season at the plate and elevating the team."
They are scheduled to next play Friday, March 31, as they host Liberty Christian for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 2 p.m.
The Pirates look to bounce back from their losses at Sunnyside Christian.
"Game 1 went into extra innings," Lovgren said. "It was a tough fought game, and we just came up short. Trevin Kimble went 4-for-5 at the plate and just carried his team forward all game.
"Game 2 with Sunnyside Christian was another close game that we just came up short in. We didn’t convert eight hits into the amount of runs we should have."
