PALOUSE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team won its Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 25, as the Pirates crushed Garfield-Palouse in 14-0 and then 18-0 routs.
The Pirates came away with their overall record so far this season now 8-9-1, their league mark 6-6.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 29, in Endicott, Washington.
The Pirates look to keep the momentum from their sweep Tuesday at Gar-Pal.
Trace Roberts finished the day with four hits and five runs batted in for the Pirates while teammate Trevin Kimble had four hits and three RBI.
Both games ended after only five innings due to the mercy rule without any Gar-Pal batter having reached base.
"Ollie Severs pitched a perfect game (in the opener)," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "I was so impressed with how poised he was on the mound. He came out throwing as hard as I’ve seen him throw and was hitting his spots with perfection.
"Offensively we hit our stride in the fourth inning going on a nine-run, two-out rally to support Ollie’s efforts and put us up over ten runs to set up a chance for him to close out the game in the fifth inning. The defensive support was also there for him where we were able to pick up seven put outs to combine with his eight strikeouts.
"What an accomplishment for him, and it was a special opportunity for the whole team to share in it.
"Game 2 was another amazing showing at the mound for us. Brodie Magill pitched a perfect game giving us back-to-back perfect games.
"What was most impressive about Brodie on the mound was his ability to make adjustments on a continuous basis. He was dialed in, and his control kept improving throughout the game, to the point that in the last inning it felt automatic that he was throwing strikes that weren’t going to be touched.
"This was a special day for both pitchers and our program as a whole, we had guys making plays in the field and contributing throughout both games supporting their teammates to accomplish something very special. Brodie was able to cover first base for two put outs that pulled our first baseman Trace Roberts off the base to make great efforts to field the balls and get the throws to Brodie.
"At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of these players and this team for continuing to improve and play so well, very unique and special day for Pomeroy baseball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.