RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team won its district championship tournament first-round matchup Tuesday, May 9, at Ritzville High as the Pirates defeated Wellpinit in an 11-6 victory.
The next round of districts has the Pirates (12-9-1 record) playing Saturday, May 13, up in Spangle, Washington, at Liberty High for a pivotal playoff against Northport.
Their season will be on the line, but victory would clinch the Pirates a spot at state — and also have them competing later Saturday afternoon for fifth place at districts.
The Pirates look to continue the momentum from their victory Tuesday over Wellpinit.
"This was a must-win for us to move on in district tournament," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "It was rainy and wet the entire game, but our guys were able to pull through.
"We had a great performance on the mound from Ollie Severs and Brodie Magill. Both pitchers had to adjust to the situation. We experienced a few more walks than we wanted, but they were able to find their strides and get the job done.
"We are getting extraordinary play from the plate with Jett Slusser who went 3-for-4 today after going 4-for-4 last game.
"(I'm) extremely proud of our players for getting the job done and keeping their season alive."
