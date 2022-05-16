CLARKSTON — Pomeroy and DeSales sent golfers to the state tournament next week at the district round on Monday, May 16, at Red Wolf Golf Club.
Four boys golfers with an alternate, and one girls qualified for state at Deer Park in Spokane on May 24-25, with scores from sub-district and district combined to advance.
It's the first year back at state after two years absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pomeroy's Chase Caruso won the girls side with a 166, while DeSales' Jack Lesko won the boys at 173.
DeSales' Frankie Worden (195) finished third, and Franklin Magnaghi (205), who was fourth, both improved by five strokes over the front to back nines, as well as sub-district scores.
"The others struggled on the back nine on the best golfing day of the year, so far!" Irish coach Lon Olson said.
DeSales' Eli Hurwitz struggled from last week's sub-district 97 for a total of 207 for fifth place, and teammate Jake Buratto finished at 210 after a playoff to determine the alternate spot.
Lauren Williams proved to be the most consistent, Olson said, improving by six strokes to finish second with a 244 over the two rounds.
DeSales' Matt Beck missed the cut by 11 strokes at 219 for ninth, and Tori Kimble missed the cut by four strokes at 255 for sixth.
DeSales boys won the boys' district crown, with Pomeroy taking the girls district title.
"Frankie (Worden) has had a phenomenal senior year, with making the state playoffs in football, basketball, baseball and golf," Olson said. "Franklin made state for the first time in five years of trying. Lots to say and about perseverance."
