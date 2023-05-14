LIBERTY, Wash. — Pomeroy's baseball season came to an end with a 6-5 loser-out decision in the District 7/9 1B tournament to Northport here on Saturday, May 13.
Northport grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, to see the Pirates pull within 3-2 in the top of the third.
Pomeroy then took a 5-3 lead in the seventh, only to watch the Mustangs plate three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
The Pirates outhit Northport, 8-3, but three errors hurt their cause.
Trevin Kimble and Trace Roberts each had two hits to lead Pomeroy's offense.
Kimble went five innings on the mound, striking out 10 Mustangs and allowing no earned runs, before Roberts took over to strike out three.
"This was a hard-fought game to the very end," Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said. "I’m so proud of our players and the season they put together, especially in the later half.
"Our three seniors, Jayden Slusser, Trevin Kimble and Brodie Magill, were great leaders and shaped our team to achieve some postseason success."
