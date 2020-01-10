COLFAX, Wash. — Braedyn White and Will Winona each dominated both their respective wrestling matches for Pomeroy as Pirates battled in a Mix and Match meet here on Thursday.
The meet also included wrestlers from Pullman and Potlach, Idaho.
White pinned both of his opponents in the 170-pound weight class, finishing his first bout after just over a minute of action, and then capturing his second win midway through the third period.
A 182 pounder, Winona pinned his first foe in the second period with 33 seconds left , and then scored a major decision 14-0.
"White and Will Winona had a good night with two great performances apiece," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "White had two pins against some tough competition from Colfax. Winona dominated in his two matches only giving up one point in his second round win by fall and 14-0 major decision.
"They were fired up and just wrestled solid."
Pomeroy also got a win in 160 from Curtis Winona, who bounced back from a loss in his first match to pin his second opponent after about 70 seconds of action.
Meanwhile, Nick Hastings had the other Pomeroy match, but failed to score a point in his 132 loss.
The Pirates next go to Colbert for a meet on Tuesday.