SPANGLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team left the regional championships here Thursday, June 17, with Braedyn White placing second in his weight class, and Will Winona third, as the Pirates wrapped up their 2021 season.
White pinned his semifinal opponent in the 182-pound bracket before falling in the title match, while Will Winona bounced back from a loss in the 195 semis with a pin in consolations for third place.
"It was a short and different season, but the guys wrestled tough and kept good attitudes," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy also had Walker Flynn pin his semifinal foe in 160 before finishing with back-to-back losses, while Curtis Winona also fell short in 170 despite pinning one of his first opponent in the consolations.
"Walker Flynn and Curtis Winona wrestled tough but weren’t able to make the podium," Slaybaugh said. "We look forward to growing on his effort in the fall when wrestling starts back up."