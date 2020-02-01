RITZVILLE — Carlos Norris and Braedyn White both earned two victories by fall here Saturday in boys wrestling action.
Norris, a Dayton High product, went to the second round in both of his matches in the 138-pound class.
Norris finished off both opponents in 3:27 to earn his two pins.
White, wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, made shorter work of his opponents than Norris did.
White won his first match by fall in 1:05 and took a little longer to earn his second win by fall.
White got it done in 1:24 to go 2-0 on the the day.
“Braedyn and Carlos are starting to put it all together,” Pirate coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “They are getting ready to head into postseason.”
Will Winona at 182 split his two matches. Winona pinned his first opponent in 1:20, but lost by fall in his second match.
Curtis Winona wrestled at 160 for the Pirates, but lost both of his matches.
“The Winona brothers have been wrestling tough against stiff competition,” Slaybaugh continued. “They are both improving.”