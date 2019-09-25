PALOUSE — An undefeated Pomeroy managed to beat Garfield Palouse in straight sets, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, and win their Southeast 1B prep volleyball match here on Tuesday.
The Pirates (4-0 overall, 3-0 in the league) had to overcome some inconsistencies.
“We did not play our best volleyball tonight,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “We struggled finding a rhythm most of the night. There wasn’t anything we did exceptionally bad or exceptionally well. However, you always have to be grateful to come away with a league win so I am proud of our girls for hanging in there when we didn’t have our best night.”
Pomeroy looks to shake off any frustation Thursday when it goes to Prescott for another SE1B showdown starting at 6 p.m.
Maddy Dixon tallied 11 kills for the Pirates, as teammate Heidi Heytvelt had 19 assists.
The Pirates also had Alyssa Wolf make a team-best six digs, and Jaden Steele serve six aces.
Dixon also made five blocks, while Sydney Watko had four.