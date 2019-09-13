POMEROY — Whatever Pomeroy had going for itself in the first half here Thursday night deserted the Pirates at halftime.
After a good old-fashioned shootout in the first two quarters that saw Pomeroy lead 22-6 early in the second quarter and 30-20 at the intermission, visiting Tekoa-Rosalia outscored the Pirates 26-0 in the second half and left town with a 46-30 Southeast 1B-8 League football victory.
“We just made too many mistakes in the second half,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “We had some drive-killing penalties, and they had a couple of lucky bounces that they were able to capitalize on.”
Turnovers also played a part, Kimble added.
“We threw a couple of interceptions in the second half, and we lost a fumble in the first half that hurt us,” he said.
Tekoa-Rosalia, which opened its season a week earlier with a 76-28 non-league win over Mary Walker, bumped its overall record to 2-0. Pomeroy fell to 0-2, with Thursday’s defeat coming on the heels of a 76-8 thrashing here last Friday at the hands of defending 8-man state champion Odessa in a non-leaguer.
Brandon Bales, Pomeroy’s junior quarterback, played a large role in his team’s early offensive success. He hit sophomore receiver Trent Gwinn three times on touchdown passes covering 24, 23 and 57 yards, and he added a 6-yard touchdown run.
Bales also connected with senior tight end Byron Stallcup on a two-point conversion and twice ran in two-pointers.
For the night, Bales was 7-for-19 passing for 138 yards, and he rushed the ball 17 times for 88 yards to lead the Pirates’ ground game. Gwinn had six catches for 130 yards.
Senior Garrett Naught scored four of the Nighthawks’ seven touchdowns, three of them on passes from junior quarterback Anthony Gehring. Naught’s touchdown run covered 18 yards, and he and Gehring hooked up on scoring plays of 43, 58 and 25 yards.
Sophomore Kenneth Lenoir got T-R on the scoreboard with a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Senior Riley McLain’s 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter put the Nighthawks on top 34-30, and he added a 25-yard insurance TD in the fourth period to close out the scoring.
Tekoa-Rosalia will try to make it three straight wins when it entertains Almira-Coulee-Hartline one week from tonight on the Nighthawks’ home field. A-C-H, which lost to Odessa 65-12 in last year’s state championship game, takes a 1-0 record into a game tonight at Tacoma Baptist after opening its season last Friday with a 58-0 home win over Pateros.
Pomeroy, meanwhile, will try again for its first victory of the season next Friday when it travels to Walla Walla to take on the DeSales Irish.
Kimble was encouraged by his team’s play here Thursday despite its second-half shortcomings.
“We absolutely played better than we did the first week,” Kimble said. “We came out like gangbusters in the first half, and even in the second half our kids were never out of the game. We kept putting drives together but we couldn’t keep them sustained.”
Nighthawks 46, Pirates 30
Tekoa-Rosalia020206—46
Pomeroy82200—30
Pom — Gwinn 24 pass from Bales (Knuteson run).
T-R — Lenoir 4 run (conversion failed).
Pom — Bales 6 run (Bales run).
Pom — Gwinn 23 pass from Bales (conversion failed).
T-R — Naught 18 run (conversion failed).
Pom — Gwinn 57 pass from Bales (Stallcup pass from Bales).
T-R — Naught 43 pass from Gehring (McLain run)
T-R — Naught 2 pass from Gehring (McLain pass form Gehring).
T-R — McLain 3 run (conversion failed).
T-R — Naught 58 pass from Gehring (conversion failed).
T-R — McLain 25 run (conversion failed).