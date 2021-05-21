SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school boys basketball team lost, 79-33, at Sunnyside Christian on Thursday, May 20.
Trent Gwinn finished as the top Pomeroy scorer with 16 points for the Pirates (2-2 record).
Pomeroy only trailed 13-7 after the first quarter of play, but Sunnyside Christian dominated the rest of the game.
"Sunnyside Christian is a team that plays in the state tournament nearly every year and looks like a team that would be there this year if they were having one," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We are a young team that needs games like this so we understand what level we need to get to to reach that level. They pressed us and we were unable to break it consistently, but made strides throughout the game."
The Pirates will next play Monday, when they host Oakesdale.
"With the limited number of practices we have had for this season we weren't ready for this going into the game," Wolf said. "We have now had one more practice with the whole team than games played. This will be a game we can learn a lot from."