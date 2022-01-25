COLFAX — Lane Shawley won two matches to lead Pomeroy's wrestling team at their final regular-season match here on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
"Lane Shawley had a great showing, going undefeated on the night in a couple of hard-fought matches," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Shawley won a decision over a Davenport foe, and then pinned a Northwest Christian opponent, at 132 pounds.
At 182 pounds, Braedyn White lost his first match before pinning a Reardan wrestler and downing a Colfax foe by decision.
Also at 182 pounds, Nick Hasting dropped matches to Reardan, Davenport and Lind-Ritzville-Sprague grapplers.
"Braedyn went 2-1 on the night, falling to a league rival despite wrestling hard," Slaybaugh said. "Nick had a tough night after returning from injury, but put together three tough matches that unfortunately did not go his way."
