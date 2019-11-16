CHEWELAH, Wash. — Pomeroy's prep football season ended here on Saturday afternoon with a 56-20 loss to Selkirk, of the Northeast 1B League, in a crossover matchup.
Pomeroy finished its season with a 6-5 record.
Selkirk started its scoring almost five minutes into the game with quarterback Jay Link finding Steven Davis in the end zone from about a yard out. Link then again linked with Davis for a 2-point conversion.
Pomeroy came back less than two three minutes later with Trent Gwinn breaking away on a 49-yard scamper to pay dirt, but Selkirk maintained an 8-6 lead by stopping Pirate quarterback Brandon Bales short on his ensuing run.
Gwinn would end up rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
But Selkirk then began pulling away with four unanswered touchdowns.
Aiden Penney found the end zone on a four-yard run, and teammate Ty Taylor tacked on two more points four a 16-8 lead with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
Zach Curran then had an 18-yard scoring run almost two minutes into the second quarter, and though Pomeroy stopped Davis on his bid for another two points, the Selkirk lead was up to 22-6.
Selkirk added another touchdown midway through the second quarter when Link returned one of five interceptions Bales wound up throwing on the day back to the end zone to make it a 28-6 game.
Link then picked off Bales once again, returning it for another TD and a 36-6 lead with 3:29 left in the half.
Bales bounced right back with a 28-yard scoring pass to Gwinn seconds before the half, getting Pomeroy as close as 36-12.
But the second half saw three more Selkirk TDs up the difference to 56-12.
Selkirk's Zech Curran found the end zone from five yards out on a run play in the third quarter.
Link then added two more passing touchdowns to his name in the fourth quarter.
One pass found Curran on a 23-yard scoring strike, the other came on a 42-yard throw to Davis with about five minutes left in the game.
Pomeroy managed a late touchdown as Gwinn broke through the Selkirk defense for 43 yards with 2:39 left, and Bales ran in the 2-point conversion.