POMEROY — Oakesdale used a dominating second half to hand Pomeroy's girls basketball team a 42-24 loss here Monday, May 24.
The Pirates (1-2 record) only trailed 17-15 at the midway break before Oakesdale took over.
Keely Maves finished with nine points and five rebounds for Pomeroy while teammate Kendall Dixon had four points and seven rebounds.
"Credit to Oakesdale for playing some tough defense as we struggled to get good shots and could not put them in when we did," Pirates coach Brock Ledgerwood said. "We were able to stay in the game with defense of our own in the first half. It was the offensive rebounds and Oakesdale's ability to get the ball inside to Jesse Reed that ultimately made the difference.
"We needed to do a better job on the boards to offset our struggles offensively."
The Pirates are back it Tuesday, hosting Yakama Nation Tribal.