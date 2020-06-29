Pomeroy High's Madison Dixon has been named SBLive's Senior Girl Athlete of the Year in Washington's Class 1B ranks.
Dixon played volleyball and basketball with the Pirates in her senior season, and was voted Southeast 1B League Player of the Year, as well as an all-state first-team performer, in both sports.
In volleyball, Dixon totaled 368 kills and 204 blocks as a middle blocker, and led the Pirates to their fourth state championship with a sweep of Oakesdale.
In basketball, sheaveraged 18 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and helped Pomeroy to a third-place showing at the 1B championships.
She was named SBLive’s 1B state player of the year.
During her Pomeroy career, Dixon played in five state championship games at Pomeroy — three in volleyball (2016, 2017 and 2019) and two in basketball (2018, 2019). Her teams posted eight top-three state showings.
She finished with 1,430 points, 936 rebounds, 150 assists, 182 steals and 152 blocked shots for her basketball career.
Off the court, Dixon maintained a 3.58 GPA, was a National Honor Society member the past three years, a Future Farmers of America (FFA) member all through high school, and served as her school’s FFA president as a junior and senior.
She also competed in FFA public-speaking competitions, placing second as a sophomore and junior, and served as class vice-president as a ninth grader, and class president as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Dixon has signed to play basketball at the University of Providence in Montana.
