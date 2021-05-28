REARDAN, Wash. — Pomeroy wrestlers Walker Flynn, Curtis Winona and Braedyn White all competed at the Reardan Mix and Match here on Thursday, May 27.
At 160 pounds, Flynn pinned his Reardan foes in 2:18 and 3:30, respectively.
At 170, Winona suffered pins in his first two matches before pinning his Liberty Christian opponent in 53 seconds.
At 182 pounds, White pinned his Liberty Christian foes in 2:50 and 1:20, respectively.
"White had a good night against some stiff competition," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "He is just dominate on top and guys can’t escape his arm bar.
"Overall, they all looked good and I saw some good improvement from last week."
Pomeroy is next scheduled to go to Davenport on Tuesday, June 1.