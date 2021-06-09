RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team had each Pirate win at least one match at a meet here Tuesday, June 8.
Walker Flynn pinned all three of his opponents for Pomeroy in the 160-pound weight class, and teammate Braedyn White flattened both of his in 182.
Meanwhile, Curtis Winona (170) and Will Winona (195) split their matches, with each scoring a pin.
"Flynn looked dominate in his three matches," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "He’s young and makes a few mistakes but on top his attack is relentless. White had a good showing pinning both his guys. The Winona boys wrestled well against some really tough competition and split their matches despite putting out a solid effort."
The Pirates will host their next outing Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
"I think these guys are primed and ready to earn top spots," Slaybaugh said.