SPANGLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team opened their season here Wednesday, May 19, at Liberty High in a meet that also included Colfax, Davenport and Readan.
Each of the Pirates worked two matches, with Walker Flynn winning both of his via pin in the 160-pound weight class.
Pomeroy also had Curtis Winona (170) and Braedyn White (182) each winning one of their matches. Winona scored an 8-3 decision, and White finished his day with a pin.
"The boys wrestled tough and looked good for the first outing," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "Walker had a great start to his high school career with two pins. Curtis came back this year and started right where he left off. Braedyn had one of the toughest matches of the night against a familiar opponent and although it didn’t go how we would have like, he wrestled well."
The Pirates' next meet, on May 27, will be in Reardan.