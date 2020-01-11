PASCO — The Pomeroy prep wrestling team went to the Chiawana Team Dual Tournament on Saturday, where they won two of their five dual tournaments.
Nick Hastings finished 1-4 on the day in the 132-pound weight class. He defeated Ball from Kennewick in 2:28.
Carlos Norris bested 138 as he went 5-0 on the day.
Norris finished his matches quickly as his longest lasted 2:21, with one going just 40 seconds.
Curtis Winona finished 160 with a record of 0-5 on the day.
Braedyn White topped 170, going 5-0. White had one match go longer than three minutes, which he won on a 7-2 decision.
Will Winona went 1-4 in 180. His win came with a pin in 39 seconds.
Pomeroy's head coach Ben Slaybaugh said, "It was a good tournament that allowed all of our guys to get lots of mat time. Norris and White continued their strong season each placing first individually."
Pomeroy wrestling is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 14 as they go to Northwest Christian in Colbert. Weigh-ins are at 4 p.m., followed by matches starting at 5 p.m.