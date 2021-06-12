POMEROY — Walker Flynn pinned both his opponents, besting the 160-pound weight class for Pomeroy's high school wrestling team at a league tournament here Saturday, June 12.
The host Pirates also had Curtis Winona (170), Braedyn White (182) and Will Winona (195) each scoring a pin as they split their respective matches to take second place opposite Reardan, Colfax, Liberty (Spangle), Lind-Ritzville and Davenport.
"The boys all had a good showing," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Next, the Pirates will finish this season June 18 in Spangle for a regional tournament.