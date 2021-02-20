WILBUR, Wash. — Pomeroy scored three consecutive touchdowns midway through its long awaited prep football season opener, and the Pirates ran away with a 34-24 win over Wilbur-Creston-Keller here Friday.
Returning to action for the first time since 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pomeroy was evenutally able to find its stride.
The Pirates trailed 16-6 late in the second quarter when quarterback Trent Gwinn managed to rip off a 65-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds until halftime.
Pomeroy then logged back-to-back touchdowns on the legs of Colton Slaybaugh and Gwinn to fashion a 26-16 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Gwinn, who added a pick on defense, rushed for 146 yards and three scores on 20 carries, and Slaybaugh posted 93 yards on 20 attempts.
Pomeroy, which outgained Wilbur-Creston 298-202, got four tackles for loss from Braedyn White.