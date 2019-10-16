POMEROY — Maddy Dixon scored a team-high seven kills, leading Pomeroy’s first-place volleyball team in its 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 sweep of Garfield-Palouse at a Southeast 1B match here on Tuesday.
The Pirates, now 8-0 in the SE1B, stayed atop league standings — up on second-place Oakesdale (8-1), which won at Colton on Tuesday.
Pomeroy made short work of Gar-Pal.
Teagan Steele gave the Pirates another four kills, teammate Heidi Heytvelt dished 12 assists, Alyssa Wolf had seven digs and eight aces, McKenzie Watko served six aces.
Dixon and Steele also led in blocks with three and two respectively.
“The highlight of our night tonight was serving,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “As a team, we had 23 aces.
“We let (Gar-Pal) get out to a good start in the third set, but were able to regroup and finish strong,” Smith said. “We had good energy tonight, and the girls seem to be having fun on the court.”
The Pirates will spend the next week on the road, beginning on Thursday with a match at St. John-Endicott starting at 6 p.m, before playing at Colton this coming Tuesday and then at Oakesdale that Tuesday.
“We have a string of three road games coming up, so that will be challenging,” Smith said. “But tonight put us in a good position to start that string.”