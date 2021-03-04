TEKOA, Wash. — Colton Slaybaugh rushed for 126 yards and Trent Gwinn added 117 ground yards and 91 passing as Pomeroy thumped Tekoa-Rosalia 56-6 in a Southeast 1B League football game here Wednesday.
Slaybaugh opened the Pirates' onslaught with a nine-yard scamper midway through the first quarter.
Gwinn then ran for four consecutive first-half touchdowns, on runs of 10, two, seven and three yards, to put the Pirates (3-0) up 34-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Tekoa-Rosalia QB Anthony Ghering joined the scoring ranks with a three-yard touchdown.
Slaybaugh then got loose for TD runs of 45 and 16 yards, and Gwinn capped the Pirates' night with a 16-yard scoring run of his own.
Gwinn finished 6-of-11 passing for 91 yards through the air, as well as 117 yards rushing on 18 carries and his five TDs.
Slaybaugh has 126 yards on the ground on 17 carries and his three touchdowns.
Trevin Kimble had two receptions for 35 yards to lead the Pirates.
Jesse Mings made 1½ tackles for loss for the Pomeroy defense as the Pirates shut down T-R's offense.
Pomeroy outgained Tekoa, 402-64, in offense, and racked up 6.6 yards per play in the game.
The Pirates next head to Odessa for a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday.