POMEROY — Pomeroy's softball team made quick work of the Asotin junior varsity on Tuesday, April 13, winning 22-8 in a three-inning game.
The Pirates scored nine first-inning runs, tacked on five more in the second, and finished with an eight-run third.
Pomeroy had four hits in the game, with junior Kaylee Schmidt going 1-for-2 with an RBI, senior Elizabeth Ruchert 1-for-2 with two RBI, senior Keely Maves 1-for-2 with 2 RBI, and senior Nayely Larios went 1-for-1.
The Pirates' Maves got the start in the circle, with Ruchert relieving in the second inning, both throwing to catcher Jillian Herres.
Pomeroy next hosts Sunnyside Christian for a league twin bill on Thursday.
