PALOUSE — The Pomeroy girls put their defense on display this weekend, dispatching St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 57-27 on Friday, then turning around and bludgeoning Garfield-Palouse in a 27-19 basketball slugfest on Saturday.
"We played a great team game," Pirates coach Tai Bye said of Friday's affair. "We never lost our energy, even when we subbed."
The Pirates rode that energy to a massive first half, as they scored 19 in each of the first two periods.
In addition, they held the Eagles to just six in the first period and shut them out entirely in the second.
"We talked a lot about assists before the game and acknowledging each other on the floor, and we ended up with a solid 16 assists," noted Bye. "The girls made the extra passes when needed and allowed us to have almost every girl get points on the board."
Not mentioned is the fact that all but one Pirate took at least two shots for the evening.
Bye also had a few choice words for a few different players after the game; "Keely Maves played a tough game. She was strong in the key and boarded really well. Also, Jillian Herres played hard defense and attacked the rim well. I am very pleased with her effort and that she is not playing intimidated as a freshman. In addition, Sydney Watko finished every shot and played really solid defense."
Maddy Dixon led the team with 14 points, while Maves added another 12.
Saturday's game was a much more defensive affair.
"We struggled on the offensive end," coach Bye lamented. "We had to make up for it on the defensive end, and we forced some turnovers at key points in the game and slowed the game down to our pace."
The Pirates slowed the game to a near crawl, as the two teams combined for less than 60 shots on the night.
It paid off, though, as the Pirates' physical presence is not easily overlooked, and they held all but two Vikings scoreless from the field.
Despite the offensive siesta, Bye was content with the result.
"While it wasn't our strongest showing, the girls remained composed, structured, and disciplined, which is what makes us successful.
Dixon led the team with eleven points and eleven rebounds, and Heidi Heytvelt tacked on nine more, which Bye perceived as crucial.
"Heidi was a leader when we needed her to be in the second half," she remarked.
The Pirates return home for a game with DeSales on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 6 p.m.
Pirates 57, Eagles 27
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT (27) — Curtis-Brewer 16, Swannack 6, Bailey 3, Marty 2.
POMEROY (57) — Dixon 14, Maves 12, Heytvelt 9, Watko 8, Wolf 5, Herres 5, Caruso 2, Steele 2.
SJEL;6;0;13;8;—;27
Pomeroy;19;19;9;10;—;57
3-point field goals — Pomeroy 4 (Wolf, Heytvelt, Maves, Herres 1); SJEL 3 (Swannack 2). Fouls — Pomeroy 8; SJEL 12 (Tollett 4).
Pirates 27, Vikings 19
POMEROY (27) — Dixon 11, Heytvelt 9, S. Watko 3, Herres 2, M. Watko 2.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (19) — Pedersen 14, P. Collier 3, M. Collier 2.
Pomeroy;4;10;5;8;—;27
G-P;4;5;5;5;—;19
3-pt field goals — G-P 1 (P. Collier 1); Pomeroy 1 (Heytvelt 1). Fouls — G-P 17; Pomeroy 16.