CATHLAMET, Wash. — Pomeroy High School took four wrestlers to the Down River Challenge this Saturday and came away with hardware in two different classes.
Dayton's Carlos Norris took home second place in the 138-pound class, and Braedyn White took home the title in the 170-pound class.
132-pounder Nick Hastings and 182-pounder Will Winona also participated in the event. Both wrestlers fell just short of the podium, each taking fourth in their respective weight class.
"It was a good day for us and these guys should be proud," said coach Ben Slaybaugh. "Hastings and Winona wrestled their guts out against some stiff competition, Norris had a good day finishing second after losing an electric finals match, and White dominated throughout and looked really solid."
White won all three of his matches by pinfall, letting not a single opponent survive longer than three minutes.
Norris also won his first two matches by pinfall, but was pinned himself in the 138-pound final.
Hastings won his first two matches by pinfall, but was ambushed in his third match, then won his fourth match to advance to the third-place match, where he would lose by pinfall.
Winona obliterated his first opponent, pinning him in less than 30 seconds, then pinned the second, but lost his third match, leaving him in fourth place after pinning his fourth opponent.