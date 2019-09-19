RENTON, Wash. — Pomeroy senior volleyball player Heidi Heytvelt is the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA)/Wendy’s Class 1B Athlete of the Week.
Heytvelt was the leader on the floor in a three-straight set win over league rival St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, logging 38 assists, 16 digs, and four aces.
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off of nominations).
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy’s Athlete of the Week Award.
Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon.