LYLE, Wash. — Pomeroy quarterback Brandon Bales and teammate Trent Gwinn connected on a 52-yard scoring pass to get the underdog Pirates within 16-6 against Southeast 1B regular season champ Lyle/Wishram midway through the second quarterback of the prep football matchup here on Thursday.
But before Pomeroy would score again late in the third quarter, the host Cougars had pulled away with five unanswered touchdowns.
Pomeroy ended up with a potentially season-finishing 64-14 loss.
"The Cougars will receive the automatic league birth for next weeks playoffs, while Pomeroy will have to wait for the seeding committee selection on Saturday to determine their fate," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said.
The loss dropped Pomeroy's record to 6-4 overall, 5-3 in the SE1B.
Bales ended up throwing for 206 yards on 8-of-15 passing with a pair of interceptions, and added another 90 yards rushing on 20 keepers.
Gwinn took nine handoffs for 88 yards, with 52 on that third-quarter Pomeroy TD, and caught four passes for another 96 yards.
Colton Slaybaugh gave Pomeroy two more receptions for 66 yards.
But the Pirate defense struggled to contain Lyle/Wishram.
L/W had Brandon Montoya rushing for 196 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns, along with two receptions for 136 yds and two more TDs.
Cruz Montoya added another 213 yds and four TDs on 5-of-9 passing for the Cougars.