POMEROY — Prairie's softball team jumped to a quick 6-2 lead after the first quarter, but Pomeroy rallied to an 11-9 non-league victory on Tuesday, March 31.
Pirates freshman Taylor Gilbert went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and another RBI, junior Jillian Herres went 1-for-2 with an RBI, senior Elizabeth Ruchert went 1-for-4 with an RBI, senior Keely Maves went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, junior Kaylee Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Pomeroy freshman Isabella Field went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Prairie only had one hit, but took advantage of nine Pirate errors.
"We were very aggressive and confident at the plate," Pirates coach Sonia Hevener said.
Pomeroy goes to Liberty Christian for a twin bill on Saturday.
