SPRINGDALE, Wash. — Pomeroy traveled north of Spokane, and used a huge fourth quarter to bring home a 60-38 football victory over Mary Walker here on Friday night.
Pirates quarterback Brandon Bales got the visitors on the scoreboard first, punching it in from the 5-yard line two and a half minutes in to put Pomeroy up 6-0.
The Chargers responded with Ethan Penland TD runs of nine and 32 yards to take a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.
Bales then found Byron Stallcop for scoring receptions of 13 and four yards, and a pair of conversion runs made it 22-14 Pirates four minutes into the second quarter.
Mary Walker punched right back with a pair of TD runs to take a 26-22 lead, only to watch Bales hit Devin Noffsinger for a 37-yard score. Trent Gwinn’s 2-point run gave the Pirates a 30-26 lead with 1:10 left in the half.
But the Chargers didn’t quit, with QB Brandon Sinclair hitting Penland for a 71-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left that left Mary Walker up, 32-30, at the break.
The second half was a different story.
The Chargers took the opening possession of the third quarter, and Penland broke loose for a 63-yard score.
That was it for the home team.
Pomeroy’s Gwinn pulled the Pirates within two, 38-36, with an eight-yard run.
In the fourth quarter, Bales put the Pirates on his back, scoring on runs of five, 50 and 45 yards. He also ran for two 2-point conversions, and found Jakob Blachly for a pass conversion, as Pomeroy pulled away for the final 60-38 margin of victory.
Bales finished 9-of-14 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 218 yards on the ground and four TDs.
Bales also intercepted an errant Chargers pass on defense.
Gwinn racked up 76 yards receiving, while Stallcop finished with two receiving TDs.
Mary Walker’s Penland ended up with 218 yards and four rushing TDs.
Pomeroy did leave some chances on the field, missing an interception and three fumble recoveries.
The Pirate kickoff team did recover two onside kick attempts in the game.
Pomeroy (2-2 in Southeast 1B-8 League, 3-3 overall) goes to St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse on Friday.
Pomeroy 60, Mary Walker 38
Pomeroy624624—60
Mary Walker141860—38
Pom — Bales 5 run (conversion failed).
MW — Penland 9 run (kick missed).
MW — Penland 32 run (Houghton run).
Pom — Stallcop 13 pass from Bales (Bales run).
Pom — Stallcop 4 pass from Bales (Bales run).
MW — Kitt 16 run (conversion failed).
MW — Penland 50 run (kick missed).
Pom — Noffsinger 37 pass from Bales (Gwinn run).
MW — Penland 71 pass from Sinclair (conversion failed).
MW — Penland 63 run (conversion failed).
Pom — Gwinn 8 run (conversion failed).
Pom — Bales 5 run (Bales run).
Pom — Bales 50 run (Bales run).
Pom — Bales 45 run (Blachly pss from Bales).
PomeroyMary Walker
First Downs2516
Rushes/yards40-311 37-334
Passing Yards16993
Passes (att-comp-int)14-9-28-3-1
Punts0-00-0
Fumbles-lost2-23-3
Penalties4-253-15
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Pom: Bales 21-218, Gwinn 13-75, Noffsinger 5-29, Knuteson 1-(-11). MW - Penland 20-218, Kitt 11-57, Paladin 3-48, Geimetti 3-11.
PASSING — Pom: Bales 9-14-2, 169 yards, 3 touchdowns. MW: Sinclair 1-4-1, 71 yards, 1 touchdown; Paladin 2-4-9, 22 yards.
RECEIVING — Pom: Gwinn 3-76, Noffsinger 2-48, Slaybaugh 2-28, Stallcop 2-17. MW - Penland 1-71, 1-19, Fuentes 1-3.