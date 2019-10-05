GENESEE, Idaho — Coming off a Thursday 3-0 win over Southeast 1B League nemesis Oakesdale, Pomeroy battled to second place here Saturday in Pea & Lentil Volleyball Tournament action.
The Pirates battled to a 4-0 record to earn a shot at Genesee in the championship match.
The Pirates came up short and settled for second place.
The Pirates opened the tourney with a three-set win over Dreary, bouncing back from a first set loss to win 20-25, 25-22, and taking the decisive third set 15-10.
The Pirates marched on with a 25-13, 25-18 win over Garfield-Palouse.
Wallace was up next and the Pirates won in straight sets, after a marathon first set win, 27-25, the Pirates cruised home with a 25-6 win.
Up next was a battle with SE1B League foe Colton.
It was a battle as the Pirates prevailed 25-22 and 29-27, which got the Pirates to the Championship against host Genesee and the second-place finish.
“Today ended a streak of 14 games in two weeks (10 of those being tournament games) for us,” Pirate coach Amy Smith said. “I think fatigue showed toward the end of the day.
“We played today without one starter and lost another to injury before the title match,” Smith continued. “Some of our younger players, specifically freshman Jillian Herres, who did a great job setting today, really stepped up to fill those missing spots.”
Maddy Dixon led the Pirates with 34 kills and 11 blocks on the day. Herres handed out 66 assists.
At the service line, Alyssa Wolf led the way with 10 aces for the Pirates.
Wolf also led the Pirate defense with 18 digs.