OROFINO, Idaho — Pomeroy held off Orofino and took their non-league volleyball match in four sets, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25 and 25-18, here on Monday.
Maddy Dixon led Pomeroy in kills with 12 and in blocks with three, her teammates Sydney Watko and Jaden Steele each had five kills for the Pirates, and Heidi Heytvelt added 19 assists and eight digs.
Watko also made eight digs, and Alyssa Wolf served three aces.
“It definitely was not a pretty win, but the girls battled enough to get the win,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “I was very pleased with our passing and parts of our offense, but our communication and defense needs some work.
“It was nice to get a game under our belt and hopefully get some of the jitters out,” Smith said. “We have several players playing new positions this year, so it’s still a work in progress.
“Overall, I was proud of our girls for doing what it took to get the job done.”
The Pirates had already opened this season on Thursday at a jamboree in Clarkston, Wash,, and now having played a full match, they will take on their first fellow Southeast 1B team of the year with St. John-Endicott coming to Pomeroy on Thursday. They are scheduled to get going at 6 p.m.