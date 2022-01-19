ASOTIN — It took overtime, but Pomeroy's girls basketball team went home with a 55-46 victory over Asotin here on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Pirates held a 26-18 halftime lead, but the Panthers went on a 15-4 fourth-quarter run to force overtime, in which Pomeroy outscored the hometeam 11-2 for the victory.
Keely Maves scored a game-high 19 points for the Pirates, with Chase Caruso putting up 17, including five 3-pointers.
"Chase Caruso had a heck of a game tonight, finishing with 17 points, seven boards and two assists," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "Chase kept us alive tonight and kept our energy up.
"We battled with foul trouble from the start, but my girls kept their heads and worked hard in order to seal another OT win for us," she said. "I’m really proud of my girls for not giving up, especially when we went cold and had too many turnovers in the fourth quarter. They didn’t want to lose tonight and they did everything excepted of them to get on top.
"Keely Maves also finished strong with 19 points," Bye said. "Jillian Herres finished with nine points, five boards and 11 assists.
"We have been talking a lot about sharing the ball and creating more threats on the offensive end, and my guards proved that they can do that tonight."
The Pirates next host Garfield-Palouse on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.