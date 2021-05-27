RICHLAND — Pomeroy's high school girls basketball team stopped its three-game losing skid with a 51-25 victory Wednesday, May 26, here at Liberty Christian.
Keely Maves scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Pirates (2-3 record), while teammate Maya Kowatch had eight points, Jillian Herres added seven points and six rebounds, and Chase Caruso had seven points and three steals.
The Pirates jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, and dominated Liberty Christian the rest of the way.
"We came out with great energy and executed our defensive game plan well," Pirates coach Brock Ledgerwood said. "It was a solid team effort, and our defense led to some easy offense."
The Pirates wrap up their 2021 season Thursday at DeSales.