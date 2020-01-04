POMEROY — It seems like forever, but this time Pomeroy's defense took it to Colton.
The Pirates limited the Wildcats to five second-half points and rolled to a 47-20 girls Southeast 2B conference basketball win here Saturday.
"We've battled with this team over and over again," Pirate coach Tai Bye said. "To finally come out on top feels really good."
The Pirates battled to a 14-6 lead after one. The Wildcats responded and cut the lead to 18-15 at the break.
The Pirates found it at both ends of the floor in the second half.
The defense was outstanding holding Colton to four points in the third and shutting the Wildcat attack down completely in the fourth as Colton only scored one.
Meanwhile, the Pirate offense rolled. A 16-point third gave the Pirates a 34-19 lead after three.
Pomeroy finished this one off with the 13-1 fourth quarter run to earn the 47-20 win.
Maddy Dixon led the way with a double, double.
Dixon scored 24 on 10-0f-20 shooting from the field and a perfect four-of-four from the free throw line, and grabbed a team leading 12 rebounds.
Keely Maves joined Dixon in double digits for the Pirates as Maves scored 10. Sydney Watko added seven to the Pirate win.
"Every girl did their job tonight," Bye summarized. "We executed our defensive game plan to perfection. The maturity and leadership on our end of the floor tonight was strong."
In Friday action, the Pirates hosted Genesse in a non-conference battle to start the 2020 calendar year.
Pomeroy jumped out to an early lead then had to put up another big quarter to seal the 50-36 win.
Pomeroy's defense kept Genesse quiet offensively in the first quarter, holding them to just four points.
Pomeroy clicked on the offense, ending the quarter up 13-4.
Genesse battled backin the second.But, defensively they could not stop Pomeroy.
Pomeroy increased the lead to 28-16 at the break.
Genesse came up big as they looked to make a comeback in the third quarter.
Their press got to Pomeroy which caused Genesse to steal the ball and put up their best quarter offensively and defensively.
Genesse won the third quarter 14-7 to close Pomeroy's gap to 35-30.
Watco and Alyssa Wolf helped Pomeroy turn the game back around. Head coach Tai Bye said, "I was very pleased with (Wolf's) voice on the floor and her defense. (Watko) played tough defense the entire game." Watko ended the game with 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
Dixon scored 18 points in the game for Pomeroy as they finished the game with a 15-6 fourth quarter.
Coach Bye added, "We absolutely gutted out a win tonight. We played tired and got in early foul trouble, so we had to make some adjustments against Genesee’s press and in our offense. We moved the ball better and handled the press with more ease in the second half."
The two weekend wins keeps the Pirates perfect at 9-0 on the season. Pomeroy travels to DeSales in Walla Walla for a non-league match with the Irish Tuesday.