RICHLAND — Pomeroy is back in the state girls basketball quarterfinals.
The Pirates advanced on a 61-39 rout of Wellpinit at regionals here Saturday in the Richland High School gym.
The last two years, Pomeroy has gone all the way to the championship game, falling to Colton each time.
This year. as top seed, Pomeroy (21-1 record) skips the first round of the Hardwood Classic starting Wednesday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Pirates next play Thursday.
"We knew that we had to play controlled and disciplined today if we wanted to come out on top," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I was very proud of my girls for their composure."
Maddy Dixon scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against Wellpinit, Emma Severs was hot off the Pomeroy bench with four 3-pointers as she put up another 17 points, and teammate Sydney Watko was solid all around with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Meanwhile, Heidi Heytvelt helped set the stage for the Pirate assault.
Pomeroy had a 39-20 lead by halftime, the game out of reach by the start of the fourth quarter despite the Wellpinit efforts.
"Heidi was able to withstand a lot of pressure from the top and get the ball in and out," Bye said. "She did a really nice job staying in control and making them foul her.
"It was a hard-fought game physically."
Pomeroy 61, Wellpinit 39
POMEROY (61) — Dixon 24, Severs 17, S. Watko 8, Heytvelt 6, Wolf 2, Maves 2, Kowatsch 2.
WELLPINIT (39) — Hill 11, Twoteeth 9, A. Seyler 4, Anderson 4, Orr 3, M. Seyler 3, Wynne 3, Boyd 2.
Pomeroy;16;23;13;9;—;61
Wellpinit;10;10;10;9;—;39
3-point goals — Pomeroy 4 (Severs 4), Wellpinit 4 (Orr, Hill, M. Seyler, Wynne). Total fouls — Pomeroy 9, Wellpinit 16. Fouled Out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Pomeroy 32, Wellpinit n/a. Turnovers — Pomeroy 24, Wellpinit n/a. Assists — Pomeroy 17, Wellpinit n/a.