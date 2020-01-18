The Pomeroy High School girls basketball team continued its undefeated season this weekend, stifling the Sunnyside Christian Knights for a 41-17 win to bring them to 12-0 on the season, then adding number 13 with a 62-34 win over St. John/Endicott on Saturday
"Our girls started the game with energy and never let up," said Pirates coach Tai Bye. "We have been down the last few games, so it was a great emotional and mental showing for us."
The Pomeroy defense displayed that energy throughout the first half, holding the Knights to a single basket in each of the first two frames, while the offense did enough to give the Pirates a commanding 22-4 lead at the half.
"Our effort on the boards was unmatched, and we limited ourselves to eight turnovers," said Bye. "We were controlled and disciplined the entire game on offense, and it allowed us to shoot the shots we wanted to. And I was very pleased with McKenzie Watko's defensive showing."
Maddy Dixon led the Pirates with eleven points to go along with 16 rebounds. Heidi Heytvelt added ten more points.
They followed up that inspired performance with an electric display of offense and defense alike the next night.
"We played our best game as a team," Bye said. "Everything was in sync on offense and everything we've been working hard on in practice was done to near-perfection."
The Pirates raced out to an early 18-6 lead in the first period, spurred by their excellent tempo.
"We controlled the pace of the game and the tempo on offense," Bye said, "and it allowed us to take the shots we wanted to take. We talked a lot about making the extra pass and took advantage by finishing our shots."
Pomeroy never looked back, outscoring St. John in every frame and walking away with another drubbing of a win in what looks to potentially be the best season the Pirates have had under Coach Bye, now in her third year with the team.
Bye took a moment to commend senior forward Sydney Watko, as well.
"Sydney had one of the best games of her career; she finished with eight points, seven assists, four boards, and four steals. I was really proud of her effort and her selfless play."
Maddie Dixon led the Pirates with 19 points, while Keely Maves scored ten more. Heidi Heytvelt led the team with eight rebounds.
The Pirates will return home for a non-league game with Dayton-Waitsburg on Tuesday, which will start at 5:30.
Pirates 41, Knights 17
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (17) — Halma 8, Banks 4, K. Candanoza 3, M. Candanoza 2.
POMEROY (41) — Dixon 11, Heytvelt 10, Wolf 9, Caruso 5, S. Watko 4, M. Watko 2.
Sunnyside;2;2;7;10;—;17
Pomeroy;7;15;10;11;—;41
3-pt field goals — SC 1 (K. Candanoza 1); Pom 4 (Heytvelt 2). Fouls — SC 9; Pom 10.
Pirates 62, Eagles 34
POMEROY (62) — Dixon 19, Maves 10, Heytvelt 8, Wolf 8, S. Watko 8, Herres 4, M. Watko 3, Caruso 2.
ST. JOHN/ENDICOTT (34) — Kjack 13, Brewer 11, B. Bailey 10.
Pomeroy;18;15;15;14;—;62
SJEL;6;11;5;12;—;34
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 5 (Wolf 2); SJEL 4 (B. Bailey, Kjack 2). Fouls — Pomeroy 6; SJEL 13.