POMEROY — Pomeroy advanced in the winners bracket here Friday in District 9 girls basketball playoff action.
The Pirates ended the regular season with a 47-29 win over Garfield-Palouse and had to turn around and play them again in the first round of District action.
The Pomeroy offense did enough to defeat the Vikings 39-29 and advance in District play.
The Pirates will battle Oakesdale, a 51-34 winner over Colton, Friday at 6 p.m. at Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla.
"We knew tonight was going to be a hard-fought game, especially after seeing each other last Friday," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We pushed the ball into the key and Gar-Pal had a hard time stopping Maddy (Dixon)."
The Pirates held a 21-12 lead at the half. The Vikings made a mini-run at the Pirates in the third period to cut the Pomeroy lead to 28-22 entering the fourth.
The Pirates held off the Vikings with an 11-point fourth period to pull out the 39-29 win.
Dixon led the way with an 18 point, five rebound, and three block night. Sydney Watko chipped in 6 and collected a team-leading eight rebounds. Heidi Heytvelt and Keely Maves each scored five.
The Pirates shared the ball in running their overall record to 20-1, as they dished assists on 13 of their 15 field goals.
"Our passing has improved a lot in the past few weeks," Bye commented. "We're taking care of the ball as we've cut down on our turnovers."
The Pirate defense limited the Vikings to three first-quarter points, and limited the Vikings to seven in the fourth as the defense held off the Vikings for the 39-29 win.
"We definitely had to gut it out on defense," Bye added. "We gave up too many shots when we got tired, but we got some good defensive minutes out of Keely (Maves) and from Maya (Kowatsch) off the bench, which helped us a lot."
Pirates 39, Vikings 29
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (29) — Cook, Cloninger 6, P. Collier 2, M. Collier 4, Pedersen 10, Brantner 7, Richards. Totals 11 5-10 29.
POMEROY (39) — M. Dixon 18, S. Watko 6, Wolf 5, Heytvelt 5, Maves 5, Herres, M. Watko, Kowatsch, Caruso, K. Dixon. Totals 15 7-8 39.
Gar-Pal;3;9;10;7;—;29
Pomeroy;7;14;7;11;—;39
3-point goals — GP 2 (Cloninger 2), Pom (Heytvelt, Wolf). Total fouls - GP 11, Pom 11. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - GP na, Pom 26 (S. Watko 8). Turnovers - GP na, Pom 11. Assists - GP na, Pom 13.