SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Riding more than two hours out here for some non-league game Tuesday at Sunnyside Christian, so soon after the Pomeroy girls had suffered their only loss this prep basketball season Friday at home, the Pirates showed how the long schedule can take its toll on a high school student-athlete.
The Pirates got through the first quarter with a 17-7 lead, but the game wound up being far from a cinch.
Pomeroy would need a strong second half to finish off Sunnyside Christian in their 45-32 win.
"We had a little bit of a slow start tonight, and didn’t come out with as much fire as I would have liked to have from our girls," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We had too many unforced turnovers in the first half. We gutted it out in the second half, and finally connected on some shots we needed."
Heidi Heytvelt ended up leading all scorers here with 12 points for Pomeroy (16-1 record), including a couple of 3-pointers, teammate Alyssa Wolf did all her offense on three 3's, and Maddy Dixon had 17 rebounds while her nine points featured a pair of 3's.
"Heidi started to create some different looks on offense for herself and that opened us up on the outside," Bye said.
Pomeroy came away from another hard-fought battle with its second straight win on the road, after having lost to Oakesdale 38-37 at home on Friday before winning at defending state champ Colton 55-45 on Saturday.
With Pomeroy's regular season now down to its final two games, a pair of Southeast 1B matchups, and wrapping up next week, the Pirates look to be strong heading into the playoffs.
First, the Pirates will go to Touchet on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
Pomeroy will then host Garfield-Palouse for the finale next Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Pirates 45, Knights 32
POMEROY (45) — Heytvelt 12, Dixon 9, Wolf 9, S. Watko 6, Maves 6, Herres 3.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (32) — Halma 9, M. Candanoza 8, Andringa 7, Banks 3, K. Candanoza 3, Alseth 2.
Pomeroy;17;10;8;10;—;45
SC;7;12;3;10;—;32
3 Point Goals — Pom 8 (Wolf 3, Heytvelt 2, Dixon 2, Herres), SC 1 (Andringa). Total fouls — Pom 13, SC 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Pom 34 (Dixon 17), SC n/a. Turnovers — Pom 15, SC n/a. Assists — Pom 10, SC n/a.