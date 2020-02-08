POMEROY — The Pomeroy High School girls basketball team continued its Southeast 1B dominance on Friday, crushing the Garfield-Palouse Vikings in a 47-29 rout and extending their winning streak to four games to close out the regular season.
"We worked the ball inside and out and got ahead of their defense," said Pirates coach Tai Bye. "It really opened up some great shots for us."
To her point, Pomeroy collected 17 assists as a team on the night, and their top two scorers, Maddy Dixon and Sydney Watko, each finished the night shooting above 50 percent from the field.
Dixon scored 18 on the night, while Watko notched eleven.
The Pirates finish the regular season at 18-1 overall and 9-1 in district play. They will carry the first seed into the district playoffs and look to be the odds-on favorite.
Pirates 47, Vikings 29
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (29) — Pedersen 15, Cloninger 9, P. Collier 2, M. Collier 2, Richards 1.
POMEROY (47) — Dixon 18, S. Watko 11, Heytvelt 6, Maves 6, Wolf 3, M. Watko 3.
Gar-Pal;3;14;8;4;—;29
Pomeroy;9;18;15;5;—;47
3-pt field goals — Pom 4 (Heytvelt 2). Fouls — GP 7; Pom 8. Rebounds — Pom 29. Turnovers — Pom 10. Assists — Pom 17.