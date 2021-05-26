POMEROY — Keely Maves tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds for Pomeroy's girls basketball team, but Yakama Nation Tribal knocked off the Pirates, 61-50, here on Tuesday, May 25.
The Pirates (1-3 record) went to halftime down 34-25 after Yakama Nation broke their tie in the second quarter, and the Eagles held on to the end.
Jada Liulamaga ended up recording a triple-double for Yakama with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
"(She) was tough to contain," Pirates coach Brock Ledgerwood said.
The Pirates are back at it Wednesday in Richland at Liberty Christian.