POMEROY — Colton opened up a 28-19 halftime lead and handed Pomeroy's girls a 56-36 Southeast 1B League basketball defeat on Monday, Feb. 7.
Keely Maves led the Pirates' effort with 21 points and grabbed 15 boards, with Elizabeth Ruchert putting up four points and nabbed five boards.
"We played a tough first half, but we keep finding ourselves in foul trouble and we have a hard time making up the difference when we can get our starters back on the floor," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "We shut down the inside tonight and forced more outside shots in the second half, and Colton hit them.
"We really suffer when Jillian Herres isn’t on the floor for defense, so we took a hit when she fouled out in the third quarter," she said. "Keely Maves and Elizabeth Ruchert played their final game on their home court tonight, and both played a tough game.
"We may have lost tonight, but we are hopeful going into districts," Bye said. "My girls are ready to fight for a spot to state."
The Pirates are slated to begin district play on Wednesday, against an opponent and at a site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.