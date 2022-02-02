POMEROY — Pomeroy's girls basketball team lost a Southeast 1B League game to Oakesdale, 42-35, here on Wednesday night, Feb. 2.
The Pirates held a 20-19 halftime lead, but the Nighthawks outscored Pomeroy 14-2 in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the victory.
"My girls did everything right tonight, but we kept getting foul calls that put us in a vulnerable position," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We had a tough third quarter with cold shooting and foul calls, so we weren’t able to cut the deficit at the end.
"My girls followed our game plan, worked hard, and put up the right shots even if they didn’t fall," she said. "Jillian Herres finished strong with 14 points and four assists. She played a tough game on both ends of the floor — really strong finishes inside the key.
"Keely Maves finished with 12 points and three boards despite being in foul trouble the entire night," Bye said. "We have to move forward and focus on our upcoming games — we are too close to postseason to let a loss define our season."
Pomeroy, now 9-6 overall and 7-2 in SE1B play, next go to Tekoa-Rosalia for a league game on Friday before hosting Sunnyside Christian in a non-league matchup on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.