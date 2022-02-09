POMEROY — Pomeroy's girls trailed Sunnyside Christian 14-13 at halftime, but rallied to a 30-26 victory on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Keely Mavies led the Pirates' effort with 18 points in the game, with Jillian Herres putting up seven.
"Tonight was a defensive battle," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "We made some adjustments this week that allowed us to handle their pressure better, which opened up some better shots.
"Our defense was on fire tonight," she said. "Chase Caruso contained (Sunnyside Christian's) Candenoza, only allowing her to score four. Chase never batted an eye, kept her composure, and stayed out of foul trouble for us.
"Keely Maves took on a leadership role tonight and finished with 18 points and eight boards," she said. "She hit some key shots for us tonight.
"I am so proud of how my girls responded after a tough, emotional week. They came out with something to prove tonight, and led themselves to a win tonight."
