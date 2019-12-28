SPOKANE — One point separated Pomeroy and Davenport, both undefeated coming in, after three quarters here at West Valley High on Friday in the Eagle Holiday Classic.
But the Pirates prevailed, 44-39.
Maddy Dixon overcame early foul trouble and finished with a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds for Pomeroy (7-0 record), while Sydney Watko added 10 points and eight rebounds.
“Today was a really good team win,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said. “Sydney had a standout game. Maddy played a tough second half. We had strong passes, moved the ball well, and finished well from the key.”
The Pirates look to continue their winning streak as when they get back at it this coming weekend, hosting both Genesee (Idaho) on Friday for a non-league matchup starting around 5 p.m. and then rival Colton of the Southeast 1B Conference the following night at 4 p.m.
Pomeroy and Colton have square off for the state title each of the last two years, the Pirates finishing second both times.
Colton opened this season with three straight losses, including a pair at home, but then won six in a row.
Likewise, the Pirates go into this their upcoming homestand on a high note.
Against Davenport here, Watko balanced her shooting with three assists, three steals and a couple of blocks.
Dixon had three assists and four blocks.
It was a 31-30 game going into the fourth quarter, but the Pirates finished strong.
“When we share the ball well, good things happen for us,” Bye said. “I was also very pleased with our defensive effort. The girls rotated well and played strong help-side defense.
“This was a really good win for us going into the second part of the season soon.